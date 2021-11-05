Dr Nauman Niaz apologises over spat with Shoaib Akhtar

Former PTV Sports host Dr Nauman Niaz has tendered an unconditional apology for misbehaving with ex-fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar during the live show that prompted the latter to resign from the channel last week.

Dr Niaz received widespread criticism for his behaviour on-air, and was removed as host of the show, 'Game On Hai', after the spat with Akhtar on October 27.

However, in an interview with journalist Rauf Klasra on his YouTube channel, Dr Niaz admitted his "mistake", acknowledging the flak that followed.

“The reaction to my outburst is justified — I had no right, and for that, I apologise not only once, but a million times,” said the former host of the programme during the conversation with Klasra on his YouTube channel.

Dr Niaz said his father was also taken aback by the on-screen incident and advised him to take full responsibility and be ready for repercussions "even if it leads to the termination of your job".

Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar quits punditry job on-air

Klasra recalled that Shoaib, in one of his post-incident videos, had said that during the transmission break, he had an understanding with Dr Niaz that he will apologise but it did not happen.

Responding to the question, Niaz said that people do not know the other side of the picture.

“Shoaib was contracted with us on the basis of exclusivity, but he violated the contract and left for Dubai to do a show with Harbhajan Singh [former Indian cricketer.] There were many small things that led to my outburst. People thought I was just a host but they don't know that I also sign salaries of all employees including Shoaib. Nonetheless, I was a host and the incident shouldn't have happened in presence of international stars.”

Background

Discussing Pakistan’s victory over New Zealand on October 26 on PTV Sports’ ‘Game on Hai’, Akhtar corrected Dr Niaz that Haris Rauf was the find of Lahore Qalandars and not a U19 product.

The host took issue with Akhtar’s comments and said: “You’re being a little rude and I don’t want to say this, but if you’re being over smart, you can go. I am saying this on air.”

Nauman Niaz taken off air for insulting Shoaib Akhtar on TV

Akhtar, who was on the show alongside former players David Gower and Viv Richards, said he could not continue.

“A lot of apologies guys, a lot of apologies,” Akhtar said before storming off the set. “I am resigning from PTV. The way I have been treated on national TV, I don’t think I should be sitting here right now.”

Following the heated exchange, the management of PTV removed Dr Nauman Niaz as host on the recommendation of an inquiry committee formed by the national broadcaster to investigate the incident.

“The committee has decided to take both Dr Nauman Niaz and Shoaib Akhtar off-air until the completion of the inquiry,” the state broadcaster said in a statement, a copy of which was shared on PTV Sports official Twitter handle.