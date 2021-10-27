ANL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 15.53 (0%)
Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar quits punditry job on-air

Reuters 27 Oct 2021

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar quit his TV punditry job on-air on Tuesday following a heated exchange with the host of the show while analysing Pakistan's victory over New Zealand at the Twenty20 World Cup.

Discussing the match on PTV Sports' 'Game on Hai', Akhtar credited the Pakistan Super League's Lahore Qalandars team for discovering Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Host Nauman Niaz took issue with Akhtar's comments and said: "You're being a little rude and I don't want to say this, but if you're being over smart, you can go. I am saying this on air."

After online abuse, India's Shami gets support from Mohammad Rizwan

Akhtar, who was on the show alongside former players David Gower and Viv Richards, said he could not continue.

"A lot of apologies guys, a lot of apologies," Akhtar said before storming off the set. "I am resigning from PTV. The way I have been treated on national TV, I don't think I should be sitting here right now."

Akhtar later posted a video on Twitter, saying the "obnoxious" Niaz insulted him on live television.

Malik, Asif shine as Pakistan register second successive win at T20 World Cup

"(It was) a very bad incident, very sad it shouldn't have happened."

