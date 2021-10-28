ANL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
Nauman Niaz taken off air for insulting Shoaib Akhtar on TV

BR Web Desk 28 Oct 2021

Following a heated exchange between Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar and anchorperson Dr Nauman Niaz during a live telecast on PTV Sports, the management of Pakistan Television (PTV) has taken Dr Nauman Niaz off-air.

The decision was taken on the recommendation of an inquiry committee formed by the PTV to investigate the incident.

“The committee has decided to take both Dr Nauman Niaz and Shoaib Akhtar off-air until the completion of the inquiry,” the state broadcaster said in a statement, a copy of which was shared on PTV Sports official Twitter handle.

Reacting to PTV's announcement, the former paceman termed the PTV’s statement "hilarious," saying he had already quit the job.

Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar quits punditry job on-air

“I resigned in front of 220 million Pakistanis and billions across the world. Is PTV crazy or what? Who are they to take me off the air?” Shoaib wrote on Twitter.

The backgrounder

Discussing the match on PTV Sports’ ‘Game on Hai’, Akhtar credited the Pakistan Super League’s Lahore Qalandars team for discovering Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Host Nauman Niaz took issue with Akhtar’s comments and said: “You’re being a little rude and I don’t want to say this, but if you’re being over smart, you can go. I am saying this on air.”

Akhtar, who was on the show alongside former players David Gower and Viv Richards, said he could not continue.

“A lot of apologies guys, a lot of apologies,” Akhtar said before storming off the set. “I am resigning from PTV. The way I have been treated on national TV, I don’t think I should be sitting here right now.”

Akhtar later posted a video on Twitter, saying the “obnoxious” Niaz insulted him on live television.

“(It was) a very bad incident, very sad ... it shouldn’t have happened.”

