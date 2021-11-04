Hong Kong shares rally after Wall St record

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished Thursday on a healthy note following another record on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve said it would begin tapering monetary policy this month but take its time on lifting interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.80 percent, or 200.44 points, to 25,225.19.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.81 percent, or 28.33 points, to 3,526.87, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rallied 1.32 percent, or 31.56 points, to 2,425.16.