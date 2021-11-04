Hong Kong shares rally after Wall St record

ANL
18.22
Increased By
▲ 1.91 (11.71%)
ASC
14.58
Increased By
▲ 0.72 (5.19%)
ASL
17.73
Decreased By
▼ -0.37 (-2.04%)
BOP
8.70
Decreased By
▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
BYCO
7.84
Increased By
▲ 0.35 (4.67%)
FCCL
20.50
Decreased By
▼ -0.61 (-2.89%)
FFBL
26.12
Decreased By
▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL
14.65
Increased By
▲ 1.47 (11.15%)
FNEL
10.80
Increased By
▲ 2.00 (22.73%)
GGGL
18.57
Increased By
▲ 1.57 (9.24%)
GGL
34.35
Increased By
▲ 2.25 (7.01%)
HUMNL
7.07
Increased By
▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL
21.60
Increased By
▲ 0.98 (4.75%)
KAPCO
28.73
Increased By
▲ 0.48 (1.7%)
KEL
3.65
Increased By
▲ 0.18 (5.19%)
MDTL
2.87
Increased By
▲ 0.74 (34.74%)
MLCF
38.19
Decreased By
▼ -1.48 (-3.73%)
NETSOL
123.04
Increased By
▲ 9.09 (7.98%)
PACE
5.42
Increased By
▲ 1.02 (23.18%)
PAEL
28.04
Increased By
▲ 0.44 (1.59%)
PIBTL
8.92
Increased By
▲ 0.32 (3.72%)
POWER
7.60
Decreased By
▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
PRL
17.80
Increased By
▲ 0.71 (4.15%)
PTC
9.99
Increased By
▲ 0.78 (8.47%)
SILK
1.44
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP
43.12
Increased By
▲ 1.47 (3.53%)
TELE
18.14
Increased By
▲ 0.84 (4.86%)
TRG
136.50
Increased By
▲ 8.01 (6.23%)
UNITY
29.52
Increased By
▲ 0.32 (1.1%)
WTL
2.58
Increased By
▲ 0.13 (5.31%)
Comments