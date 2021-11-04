ANL 18.22 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (11.71%)
ASC 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.19%)
ASL 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.04%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
BYCO 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.67%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.89%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (11.15%)
FNEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (22.73%)
GGGL 18.57 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (9.24%)
GGL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.01%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.75%)
KAPCO 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.7%)
KEL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.19%)
MDTL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (34.74%)
MLCF 38.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.73%)
NETSOL 123.04 Increased By ▲ 9.09 (7.98%)
PACE 5.42 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (23.18%)
PAEL 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.59%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.72%)
POWER 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
PRL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.15%)
PTC 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (8.47%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.12 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.53%)
TELE 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.86%)
TRG 136.50 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (6.23%)
UNITY 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.1%)
WTL 2.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (5.31%)
BR100 4,935 Increased By ▲ 23.11 (0.47%)
BR30 22,068 Increased By ▲ 233.48 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,115 Increased By ▲ 82.31 (0.18%)
KSE30 18,302 Increased By ▲ 27.73 (0.15%)
Hong Kong shares rally after Wall St record

AFP 04 Nov 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished Thursday on a healthy note following another record on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve said it would begin tapering monetary policy this month but take its time on lifting interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.80 percent, or 200.44 points, to 25,225.19.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.81 percent, or 28.33 points, to 3,526.87, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rallied 1.32 percent, or 31.56 points, to 2,425.16.

