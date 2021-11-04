PPP MPA, aides booked in murder case

Karachi police have registered a case against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Jam Awais and his aides for allegedly torturing a man to death in the Malir's Memon Goth area, Aaj News reported on Thursday.

The police said that Nazim Jokhio was allegedly killed for stopping a group of foreigners from illegally hunting the Houbara bustard in the area and making their video as evidence.

The victim’s family had lodged an FIR against MPA Awais and his accomplices at the Memon Goth police station. So far, two suspects, identified as Haider and Ameer Ali, have been arrested while further investigation in the murder case is under way.

Man tortured to death: LHC seeks report

Meanwhile, the victim's family staged a protest against his murder on the National Highway. They blocked the highway by placing the victim’s body, suspending all kinds of vehicular movement.

The protesters demanded that those behind Jokhio’s murder be brought to justice.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the murder and ordered the police to arrest the culprits and provide justice to the victim's family.

PTI’s Haleem Adil arrested: PPP, PTI workers clash during Malir by-election

On Tuesday, Nazim Jokhio was allegedly killed after he recorded a video of hunting endangered species of birds in his village. His tortured body was found at a farmhouse owned by PPP MPA Jam Awais.