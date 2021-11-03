Stocks end down in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares fell again Wednesday on concerns about the economic impact of a fresh spike in Covid cases in China that has forced authorities to impose new containment measures in parts of the country.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.30 percent, or 74.92 points, to 25,024.75.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.20 percent, or 7.09 points, to 3,498.54, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.06 percent, or 1.33 points, to 2,393.60.