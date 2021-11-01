ANL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
ASC 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.04%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.13%)
BYCO 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.21%)
FCCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (10.46%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.31%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
GGL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.48%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
JSCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (10.64%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (7.98%)
MLCF 40.25 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (10.3%)
NETSOL 110.10 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.58%)
PACE 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.55%)
PAEL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.78%)
PIBTL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.53%)
POWER 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.76%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.9%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
SNGP 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
TELE 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.01%)
TRG 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-2.24%)
UNITY 29.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.59%)
WTL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.13%)
BR100 4,902 Increased By ▲ 126.72 (2.65%)
BR30 21,329 Increased By ▲ 829.93 (4.05%)
KSE100 47,028 Increased By ▲ 808.91 (1.75%)
KSE30 18,271 Increased By ▲ 329.3 (1.84%)
Hong Kong shares close lower as tech, healthcare stocks weigh

Reuters Updated 01 Nov 2021

Hong Kong shares ended lower on Monday, dragged by tech and healthcare shares, as China's latest oversight framework on its tech sector spooked its internet giants.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.9%, to 25,154.32, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.7%, to 8,899.32 points.

** The Hang Seng Tech index lost 1.5% after China's market regulator proposed a long list of responsibilities it said it wanted the country's internet platforms to uphold.

** The healthcare sub-index slumped 3.8%. Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd and Wuxi Biologics Inc plunged 8.1% and 5.8% respectively, making them the top two percentage decliners on the Hang Seng index.

** Consumer discretionary and consumer staples stocks finished down more than 1% each, as China is combating small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks mainly in the north, which also weighed on domestic services PMI in October.

** The Hang Seng Mainland Property index lost 1.3%, as a recent planned pilot real-estate tax scheme dented risk appetite in the sector.

** Although banks have been requested by Beijing to avoid overly severe property curbs, Nomura said "it's still fine-tuning, not outright easing".

** The Hang Seng Finance Index edged up 0.3%, after China's top banks saw third-quarter profits jump more than 10% as bad loans held steady.

