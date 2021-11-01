Futures spread increases by 5,944bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 5944 basis points (bps) to 61.51 points during the outgoing week compared to 2.06 percent a week earlier.

Trading activities on futures counter also improved as average daily volumes rose by 139 percent to 184.20 million shares as compared to previous week's average of 77.16 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by78 percent during this week and stood at Rs6.49 billion.

