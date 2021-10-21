ANL 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.67%)
ASC 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.02%)
ASL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.5%)
BOP 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.49%)
BYCO 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
FCCL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FNEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
GGGL 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GGL 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.6%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.47%)
JSCL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.49%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.09%)
KEL 3.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.68%)
MLCF 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.31%)
NETSOL 103.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.20 (-4.77%)
PACE 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.91%)
PAEL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.61%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
PRL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.26%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
SNGP 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.66%)
TELE 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.45%)
TRG 130.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-2.79%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.33%)
BR100 4,763 Increased By ▲ 46.96 (1%)
BR30 20,671 Decreased By ▼ -168.62 (-0.81%)
KSE100 45,821 Increased By ▲ 321.94 (0.71%)
KSE30 18,006 Increased By ▲ 181.61 (1.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,328
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,826
62224hr
1.4% positivity
Sindh
466,750
Punjab
438,433
Balochistan
33,149
Islamabad
106,571
KPK
177,132
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Alt Tech Digital appointed advertising sales partner by Gameloft

Sponsored Content 21 Oct 2021

Alt Tech Digital, a new age digital media agency, has been appointed as the 'Official Advertising Sales Partner for Pakistan' by Gameloft, a global leader in gaming.

Gameloft, one of the largest gaming company in the world, has delivered more than 10,000 campaigns for prestigious brands such as Unilever, Air France, Coca-Cola, and Netflix and from a wide variety of industries via its Advertising Solutions platform.

It has built its own ad-tech allowing total control over its ad environment and providing brands with transparency & brand safety.

Commenting on the partnership, Florent Vallauri, Managing Director SEA Pacific & Indian Sub-Continent, Gameloft said, “Our mission is to unite brands to the world of gaming, helping them build meaningful connection with their audience through multiple custom & engaging advertising opportunities across bouquet of games.

"Hence, our partnership with Alt Tech Digital is to empower brands in one of the biggest and fastest growing youth markets in the world and bring the global experience of gaming and marketing to Pakistan.”

“We are excited and humbled that Gameloft trusted us as the exclusive advertising sales partner for Pakistan territory as it will bring a unique perspective to the marketing mix for advertisers in Pakistan. We look forward to working with top digital agencies and brands to unlock the gaming ad options to engage with customers” said Adeel Hashmi, Consultant at Alt Tech Digital.

Gameloft ALT Tech

Comments

1000 characters

Alt Tech Digital appointed advertising sales partner by Gameloft

Qureshi arrives in Kabul, will discuss bilateral relations with interim govt

Four security personnel martyred in IED explosion in Bajaur: ISPR

Pakistan's rupee closes near 174 as depreciation continues

Meeting vaccination target a must to prevent 5th Covid-19 wave: Asad Umar

SC grants bail to PPP's Khursheed Shah

Reduction in oil, ghee prices: Govt, PVMA finalise MoU

Digital mode of payment: PAA, PBC point out implementation challenges

FBR to notify revised valuation of immovable property by November

Flights cancelled, schools closed as China fights virus outbreak

Power tariff raise under FCA imminent

Read more stories