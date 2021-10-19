Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
19 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (October 18, 2021).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 7.22 7.72
2-Week 7.25 7.75
1-Month 7.30 7.80
3-Month 7.76 8.01
6-Month 8.16 8.41
9-Month 8.46 8.96
1-Year 8.74 9.24
==========================
Data source: SBP
