Hong Kong stocks open with gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares edged up at the start of trade Monday morning after China's central bank at the weekend moved to ease concerns over property giant Evergrande's debt woes by saying the country could contain the fallout from the crisis.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.37 percent, or 94.36 points, to 25425.32.

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down points to 3,571.05, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.18 percent, or 4.40 points, to 2,396.11.