Hong Kong stocks rally at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares rose at the start of trade Friday morning as investors returned from two days off to play catch-up with a rally across world markets sparked by a positive start to the corporate earnings season.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.90 percent, or 224.46 points, to 25,187.05.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.18 percent, or 6.29 points, to 3,551.99, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.35 percent, or 8.50 points, to 2,390.76.