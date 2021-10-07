ANL 19.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.25%)
ASC 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.27%)
ASL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.95%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
BYCO 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.17%)
FCCL 17.41 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.48%)
FFBL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.98%)
FNEL 7.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.71%)
GGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.8%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
JSCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.83%)
KAPCO 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.47%)
MDTL 2.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3%)
MLCF 34.52 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.54%)
NETSOL 126.45 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.2%)
PACE 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.87%)
PAEL 28.02 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.01%)
PIBTL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
POWER 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (7.26%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.02%)
PTC 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2%)
SNGP 44.41 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.16%)
TELE 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
TRG 159.25 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.37%)
UNITY 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.55%)
WTL 2.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.49%)
BR100 4,685 Increased By ▲ 60.73 (1.31%)
BR30 22,430 Increased By ▲ 463.53 (2.11%)
KSE100 44,769 Increased By ▲ 396.13 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,604 Increased By ▲ 140.38 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,032
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,255,321
1,45324hr
3.13% positivity
Sindh
461,869
Punjab
434,647
Balochistan
33,026
Islamabad
105,930
KPK
175,212
Hong Kong stocks rally at open

AFP 07 Oct 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares rallied more than one percent at the open of business Thursday on news that US lawmakers were edging towards a deal to raise the country's borrowing limit and avert a catastrophic default.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.56 percent, or 372.83 points, to 24,339.32.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.

Hong Kong shares

