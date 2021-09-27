Futures spread declines by 592bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 592bps to 6.89 percent on the last day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter improved significantly as average daily volumes increased by 177.4 percent to 321.93 million shares as compared to previous week's average of 116.03 million shares. Average daily traded value on the futures counter surged by 108.6 percent during this week and stood at Rs 12.19 percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021