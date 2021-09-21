ANL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2%)
ASC 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
ASL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.01%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.38%)
BYCO 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
FCCL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.01%)
FFBL 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.88%)
FFL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
FNEL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
GGL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.58%)
HUMNL 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.55%)
JSCL 20.98 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.1%)
KAPCO 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.66%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
MDTL 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.24%)
NETSOL 152.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.5%)
PACE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
PAEL 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.02%)
PRL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
PTC 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.92%)
SNGP 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
TELE 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.12%)
TRG 175.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.69%)
UNITY 35.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.21%)
WTL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
BR100 4,957 Decreased By ▼ -4 (-0.08%)
BR30 24,327 Decreased By ▼ -95.73 (-0.39%)
KSE100 46,522 Decreased By ▼ -6.27 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,419 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-0.02%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,327
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,227,905
1,89724hr
4.1% positivity
Sindh
451,448
Punjab
423,670
Balochistan
32,772
Islamabad
104,348
KPK
171,589
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares slip after Evergrande woes rattle global markets

  • The Hong Kong benchmark, which sank to its lowest since Oct. 5, 2020 in morning trade of 23,771.46
Reuters 21 Sep 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks slipped on Tuesday, a day after worries about the future of embattled developer China Evergrande Group shook global markets.

The Hong Kong benchmark, which sank to its lowest since Oct. 5, 2020 in morning trade of 23,771.46, was down 0.3% at 24,022.12 by midday break. China Evergrande fell 3.5%.

An index tracking property and construction stocks gained 1%, recovering from sharp declines on Monday, led by a 14.2% surge in Guangzhou R&F Properties after it said it would raise $2.5 billion by borrowing from major shareholders and selling a subsidiary.

"The market sentiment improved a bit on R&F fund raising cheers," said Steven Leung, a sales director at UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong, adding, default risk was still a significant concern.

Mainland Chinese stock markets are closed for the mid-autumn festival till Sept. 21 and will reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Evergrande, China's most indebted developer, faces a major test this week as it is due to pay $83.5 million in interest relating to its March 2022 bond on Thursday. It has another $47.5 million payment due on Sept. 29 for March 2024 notes.

Evergrande is confident it will "walk out of its darkest moment" and deliver property projects as pledged, its chairman said in a letter to staff reported by local media.

Overnight, the S&P500 shed 1.70%, its biggest drop in four months, which analysts attributed to worries about Evergrande shaking already jittery markets.

Chinese tech stocks listed in Hong Kong fell on Tuesday, with the Hang Seng Tech Index down 1.5%.

Bilibili led the slide in the tech index, dropping 4.5%, while NetEase dropped 4.2%.

Hong Kong property stocks rebounded following a sell-off in the previous session with CK Asset rising 1.9%, SHKP gaining 1.6%, New World Development climbing 1.2% and Henderson Land up 0.5%.

Both the Hong Kong dollar and the Chinese yuan, traded offshore, steadied after weakening to a three-week low against the dollar on Monday.

Hong Kong stocks Evergrande Hong Kong benchmark

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong shares slip after Evergrande woes rattle global markets

Fitch Solutions sees Pakistan's real GDP growth at 4.2pc in FY22

‘Govt increased average power tariff by over 40pc in 3 years’

CAD, inflation: Interest rate hiked by 25 bps to 7.25pc

Experts say interest-rate hike aimed at ‘appeasing’ IMF

GST on petrol maintained at 10.54pc

Freight, container detention charges for ATT goods: SBP defers submission of proceeds realization certificate

Privatisation of Heavy Electrical Complex: PC may fix Rs81.06 as reserve price per share

Notices issued to govts for not implementing SC verdicts on Urdu, Punjabi

FPCCI urges govt to hold ordinance in abeyance

IHC upholds legality of Competition Act, CCP

Read more stories