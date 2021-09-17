Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases decline to 65,725, lowest since July

Pakistan's active number of coronavirus cases reduced to 65,725 on September 16, the lowest since July, as the intensity of the fourth wave continued to weaken in the country.

During the ongoing fourth wave, active Covid cases had reached 94,573 on August 31, inching near the highest ever value of 108,642 witnessed during the first wave last year.

However, in the past few days, a substantial amount of recoveries coupled with a decline in daily cases have meant that the total active number has come down in Pakistan.

As per the latest data by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 57,626 tests were conducted across the country. So far, 18,740,356 tests have been conducted in Pakistan since the pandemic.

Out of the new tests conducted, 2,928 came out positive out of which Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan collectively reported 266 cases, Punjab (1,227), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (419), Balochistan (36) and Sindh (980).

Moreover, the national positivity ratio was recorded at 5.08%, while 13,716 more people recovered from Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 1,125,952.

Meanwhile, 68 people succumbed to the novel virus, taking the death toll to 27,072. Overall, there are 4,960 critical Covid-19 cases in the country.

Pakistan has administered over 71,311,567 doses of Covid-19 vaccines so far. Earlier this week, the country received 1 million Sinopharm and 3 million Sinovac doses.

Moreover, 3.5 million Pfizer vaccine doses were also received by Pakistan, bringing the total number of vaccine doses donated by the United States to Pakistan to 15.7 million.

In order to encourage people to get themselves vaccinated, the NCOC has announced new restrictions on unvaccinated individuals. NCOC head Asad Umar has warned that the government will not impose any restrictions on businesses.

However, the minister said that restrictions will be imposed on those citizens who have not completely vaccinated themselves against the novel virus by September 30.

Air travel will not be allowed for unvaccinated citizens, while people working and visiting malls and restaurants will also not be allowed to enter after September 30, Umar added.

He appealed to the masses to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible so that they can move without restrictions.