NCOC relaxes some restrictions in Punjab, KPK

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar announced on Tuesday that the government has decided to extend the coronavirus restrictions in six districts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) by another week.

Addressing a presser, the head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that the intensity of the fourth coronavirus wave is subsiding and the restrictions imposed earlier in 24 districts have now been reduced to just six.

Earlier, stricter restrictions had been imposed in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan, Peshawar, Swabi, Malakand, Swat, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Dera Ismail Khan and Islamabad.

"Strict Covid-19 restrictions will (still) be imposed in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujrat, and Bannu till September 22," the minister announced. During this time period, transport will be allowed with 50% passengers, while educational institutions in these districts will be allowed to reopen on September 16 with 50% attendance, Umar said.

He further said that the timings for outdoor dining have been changed from 10pm till midnight, while indoor dining will remain closed. Amusement parks and gyms will be opened for only vaccinated citizens, and gathering of 400 people will only be allowed during this time period, the NCOC head said.

Punjab extends closure of educational institutes till Sept 15

He added that the government will not impose any restrictions on businesses. However, the minister said that restrictions will be imposed on those citizens who have not completely vaccinated themselves against the novel virus by September 30.

Air travel will not be allowed for unvaccinated citizens, while people working and visiting malls and restaurants will also not be allowed to enter after September 30, Umar added.

He appealed to the masses to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible so that they can move without restrictions.

NCOC imposes tighter restrictions in Islamabad, several Punjab and KPK districts

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours, 2,580 tests came out positive out of 47,419 tests conducted across the country. The national coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 5.44%.

The death toll rose to 26,865 after 78 people succumbed to the novel virus during the last 24 hours.

Vaccination pace

Meanwhile, Pakistan administered more than 1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine on September 13.

In a tweet, the NCOC said that the number of vaccines administered across Pakistan stood at 1,004,868. It added that so far, the total number of vaccines administered stands at 69,512,007.

On September 13, the Sindh government also received 320,580 new Pfizer vaccine doses which were sent by the United States through the COVAX facility.

US Consul General Mark Stroh and Sindh Minister of Health and Population Welfare welcomed the shipment which was part of a 6.6 million dose tranche of vaccine the United States has sent to Pakistan.

The state department said that this tranche is the fourth such delivery, bringing the total number of vaccine doses donated to Pakistan to nearly 16 million.