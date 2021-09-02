ANL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
ASC 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
ASL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.93%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.65%)
FCCL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.46%)
FFBL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.37%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.77%)
FNEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
GGGL 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.78%)
GGL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.06%)
JSCL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
KAPCO 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MDTL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.64%)
NETSOL 154.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.32%)
PACE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.46%)
PAEL 33.49 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
POWER 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
PRL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.21%)
PTC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.47%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.02%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.39%)
TELE 20.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.15%)
TRG 161.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.11%)
UNITY 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.7%)
WTL 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.94%)
BR100 5,090 Decreased By ▼ -62 (-1.2%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -344.96 (-1.36%)
KSE100 46,891 Decreased By ▼ -522.43 (-1.1%)
KSE30 18,796 Decreased By ▼ -233.55 (-1.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,978
8924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,167,791
4,10324hr
6.66% positivity
Sindh
433,931
Punjab
396,326
Balochistan
32,282
Islamabad
99,910
KPK
163,010
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Patient inflow at hospitals highest since start of pandemic: Asad Umar

  • Says impact of Delta variant shows that it is spreading faster
BR Web Desk 02 Sep 2021

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has warned that patient inflow at hospitals as well as the occupancy of critical care patients is the highest in Pakistan since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

In a tweet, the minister said that like the rest of the world, the Delta variant has also had an impact on Pakistan, and is rapidly spreading. This is increasing the burden on hospitals, he added.

The head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) also urged the citizens to follow the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and vaccinate themselves.

Abdul Razak Dawood tests positive for coronavirus

The minister's statement comes as the country battles the fourth wave during which the active number of cases inch near the highest ever value of 108,642 witnessed during the first wave of Covid-19 last year.

During the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported another 4,103 cases, with a positivity ratio of 6.65%. Another 89 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours with the Delta variant taking a toll on the country's already fragile healthcare system.

Moreover, 4,874 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,048,872.

At over 1.5m, Pakistan administers highest number of Covid-19 doses in a day

As Pakistan endeavours to curtail the spread of the novel virus, it is also rushing to inoculate its population, with the country administering 1,590,309 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, the highest in a single day, on August 31.

Meanwhile, 35% of its eligible population has so far received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The country has also started vaccinating citizens aged 17 with the Pfizer vaccine along with immunocompromised individuals between 12 to 17 years of age.

Coronavirus Pakistan Asad Umar Delta variant fourth wave

Patient inflow at hospitals highest since start of pandemic: Asad Umar

Pakistan may close Chaman border due to threats: interior minister

Taliban preparing to reveal new Afghan government amid economic turmoil

New York, New Jersey declare emergencies, at least 9 reported dead in record rains

Cotton production target revised downward

Over 26,000 US, NATO forces’ personnel: Around 450 planes land, take off

Nepra agrees to allow Discos Rs1.38/unit hike

Potential downgrade to frontier markets could prove beneficial to capital market: experts

Aug CPI up 8.4pc YoY

August trade deficit widens massive 133pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters