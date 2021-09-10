Hong Kong shares finish week with flourish

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks enjoyed a healthy rebound Friday after the previous day's plunge, with traders tracking gains across Asia after Joe Biden and Xi Jinping held phone talks and urged a way forward away from conflict.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.91 percent, or 489.91 points, to 26,205.91.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.27 percent, or 9.98 points, to 3,703.11, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.31 percent, or 7.74 points, to 2,502.02.