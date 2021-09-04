KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 3, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,089.31 High: 5,123.64 Low: 5,082.65 Net Change: (-) 5.00 Volume ('000): 344,302 Value ('000): 9,592,018 Makt Cap 1,164,299,507,215 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,810.17 NET CH. (-) 9.33 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,307.47 NET CH. (-) 8.04 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,626.78 NET CH. (+) 22.39 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,897.31 NET CH. (-) 15.10 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,968.14 NET CH. (+) 109.98 ------------------------------------ As on: 3-September-2021 ====================================

