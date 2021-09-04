Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 3, 2021). ==================================== BR...
04 Sep 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 3, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,089.31
High: 5,123.64
Low: 5,082.65
Net Change: (-) 5.00
Volume ('000): 344,302
Value ('000): 9,592,018
Makt Cap 1,164,299,507,215
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,810.17
NET CH. (-) 9.33
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,307.47
NET CH. (-) 8.04
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,626.78
NET CH. (+) 22.39
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,897.31
NET CH. (-) 15.10
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,968.14
NET CH. (+) 109.98
------------------------------------
As on: 3-September-2021
====================================
As on: 3-September-2021
