ANL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
ASC 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.91%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
BYCO 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
FCCL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
FFBL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.34%)
FFL 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.21%)
FNEL 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.49%)
GGGL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.05%)
GGL 44.40 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.14%)
HUMNL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
JSCL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.28%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
MDTL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MLCF 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
NETSOL 155.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.97%)
PACE 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
PAEL 34.41 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.04%)
PRL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PTC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.81%)
SNGP 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TELE 19.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 162.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (0.96%)
UNITY 39.08 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.11%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (9.63%)
BR100 5,166 Increased By ▲ 36.62 (0.71%)
BR30 25,437 Increased By ▲ 264.16 (1.05%)
KSE100 47,575 Increased By ▲ 155.38 (0.33%)
KSE30 19,098 Increased By ▲ 70.26 (0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong equities begin flat

  • The Hang Seng Index edged down 7.17 points to 25,871.82
AFP 01 Sep 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Wednesday morning on a tepid note following a recent run of gains, with Wall Street traders providing a soft lead as they await the release of key US jobs data later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index edged down 7.17 points to 25,871.82.

The Shanghai Composite was also barely moved, inching down 0.07 points to 3,543.87, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.08 percent, or 1.86 points, to 2,431.72.

Hong Kong stocks Hang Seng Index

Hong Kong equities begin flat

Nong, Bajwa discuss CPEC, Afghanistan

ECC approves $10m to clear urgent liabilities of RHC

POL products’ prices reduced

South Korea bans app payment monopolies in world first

Ex-PIA MD, OGDC, SECP officials included: NAB approves 17 probes against accused

Taliban hail victory with gunfire after last US troops leave Afghanistan

Pakistan, Germany for common global strategy

Biden cites Afghan military, Trump role in messy exit

Govt orders procurement of 0.4mn tons of wheat

PPRA rules: 16 LNG spot cargoes given partial exemption

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters