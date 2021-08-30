Markets
Hong Kong shares start flat
- The Hang Seng Index inched down 1.40 points to 25,406.49
30 Aug 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks were barely moved at the start of business Monday morning as investors struggled to follow up a record close on Wall Street that came after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell indicated the bank would be cautious in winding back monetary policy.
The Shanghai Composite added 0.37 percent, or 12.92 points, to 3,535.07, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.20 percent, or 4.76 points, to 2,444.45.
