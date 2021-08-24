Markets
Hong Kong stocks build on gains at open
- The Hang Seng Index rose 1.27 percent, or 319.09 points, to 25,428.68
24 Aug 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks climbed more than one percent soon after opening on Tuesday, extending the previous day's gains and tracking another strong lead from Wall Street.
The Hang Seng Index rose 1.27 percent, or 319.09 points, to 25,428.68.
The Shanghai Composite added 0.15 percent, or 5.13 points, to 3,482.27, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.12 percent, or 2.87 points, to 2,447.91.
