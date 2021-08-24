ANL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
ASC 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.75%)
BOP 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.99%)
BYCO 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
GGGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
GGL 47.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
JSCL 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
MDTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MLCF 45.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 157.00 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.48%)
PACE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
PAEL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PIBTL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.46%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
SNGP 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.64%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.4%)
UNITY 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
WTL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
BR100 5,238 Decreased By ▼ -4 (-0.08%)
BR30 26,071 Increased By ▲ 93.28 (0.36%)
KSE100 47,946 Decreased By ▼ -166.18 (-0.35%)
KSE30 19,241 Decreased By ▼ -95.98 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Hong Kong stocks build on gains at open

  • The Hang Seng Index rose 1.27 percent, or 319.09 points, to 25,428.68
AFP 24 Aug 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks climbed more than one percent soon after opening on Tuesday, extending the previous day's gains and tracking another strong lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.27 percent, or 319.09 points, to 25,428.68.

The Shanghai Composite added 0.15 percent, or 5.13 points, to 3,482.27, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.12 percent, or 2.87 points, to 2,447.91.

