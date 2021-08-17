BankIslami marks Independence Day

KARACHI: BankIslami commemorated the country’s 75th Independence Day reaffirming its commitment towards serving the nation and its economy. A flag hoisting ceremony was held at BankIslami’s headquarters on I I Chundrigar Road in Karachi. At the event, President and CEO BankIslami, Syed Amir Ali raised the national flag while senior members were also present.

Speaking at the occasion, CEO & President BankIslami, Syed Amir Ali said, “Over the years, we have witnessed Pakistan achieve new heights. On this Independence Day, as we emerge from one of the biggest crises in modern history, we are presented with an uphill task for economic recovery. At BankIslami, we’ve always taken pride in being at the forefront of revolutionizing the Sharia-compliant financial space through innovation and we look forward to continuing this journey with greater enthusiasm in the times to come.”—PR

