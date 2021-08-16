Sindh govt 'rejects' Single National Curriculum

The Sindh government has rejected the federal government's decision to introduce a uniform education system across the country, saying "decisions over education policy" are provincial matters.

Provincial Education Minister Sardar Shah in a statement said that Sindh has its own textbook board and a syllabus committee to review curriculum-based matters and that the provincial government is not in a position to implement the uniform federal government-mandated curriculum.

However, Shah noted that students enrolled in the Science group will be permitted to follow a syllabus that is similar to that introduced by the federal board, but the syllabus for other subject groups including Arts and Commerce will be determined by the province.

'Freeing ourselves from slavery': PM Imran launches Single National Curriculum phase 1

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Single National Curriculum in a ceremony in Islamabad, with education ministers from all provinces in attendance - except Shah.

The premier emphasised that the uniform curriculum is the first step towards freeing "ourselves from English culture."

“People used to tell me that it is not possible since there was no incentive to do this. [This was] because those who were in power, who had to make decisions, their children were studying in institutions where there was English medium education,” the prime minister remarked.

Last year, the premier had announced that his government was planning to implement a uniform education system to bring all students (including students at religious seminaries) on the same platform together.

Punjab notifies implementation on Single National Curriculum

The uniform syllabus, despite criticism from opposition groups, would first be introduced to the primary level (nursery to grade five) in the 2021 session and for secondary levels in 2022.