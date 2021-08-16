ANL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.48%)
ASC 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.17%)
ASL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
FCCL 21.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.48%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
FFL 19.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.47%)
FNEL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.96%)
GGGL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.03%)
GGL 43.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.78%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
KAPCO 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.99%)
KEL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
MDTL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MLCF 42.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2%)
NETSOL 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.52%)
PACE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.38%)
PAEL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.31%)
PRL 22.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.87%)
PTC 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.14%)
SNGP 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
TELE 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
TRG 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.64%)
UNITY 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
WTL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.09%)
BR100 5,058 Decreased By ▼ -33.05 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,250 Decreased By ▼ -284.8 (-1.12%)
KSE100 46,880 Decreased By ▼ -289.55 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,757 Decreased By ▼ -98.19 (-0.52%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

'Freeing ourselves from slavery': PM Imran launches Single National Curriculum phase 1

  • Says in Pakistan, people have not only studied the English language for higher education, but also adopted the English culture, which has become the nation's biggest downfall
BR Web Desk 16 Aug 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the Single National Curriculum (SNC) is the first step towards freeing "ourselves from English culture", a statement that comes as he launched a uniform coursework for primary school students.

Addressing the launch of the first phase of the SNC for students of grades 1 to 5 on Monday, the PM said that he had always envisaged a single curriculum for students in Pakistan.

Unfortunately, he said, in Pakistan, people not only studied the English language for higher education, but had also adopted the English culture, which has become the biggest downfall.

"You can only become their mental slaves and can never progress more than them," the PM said. "We can only be free from slavery through a single curriculum after which the youth will go in one direction," the PM maintained.

He said no country distinguishes in the curriculum. But, he added, in Pakistan, there are divisions between education systems.

He further said that there will be elite people who will oppose this system and argue why it was not possible, however, the government will overcome all the challenges. He said a uniform education curriculum will curb the class divides in Pakistan and ensure a level playing field for everyone.

"The SNC is the first step towards a uniform Pakistan," the PM said.

The uniform curriculum has been developed by the National Curriculum Council, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in consultation and collaboration with education departments of all federating units of the country.

The single national curriculum is being developed and released in three phases. In the first phase, the plan for grades pre-1 to 5 (academic year 2021-22) will be implemented, whereas, in second and third phases, the grades 6 to 8 (2022-23) and grades 9 to 12 (2023-24) will follow the new curriculum, respectively.

'PM will launch single national curriculum today'

The development of SNC is driven by key considerations such as teachings of the Holy Quran and Seerat-e-Nabwi, Pakistan's constitutional framework, national policies with their aspirations and standards, alignment with Sustainable Development Goals.

As well as the Quaid and Iqbal's vision, a focus on values, respect for diversity in cultures and religions, and the development of 21st-century skills including analytical, critical, and creative thinking.

Shafqat Mahmood PM Imran Khan Single National Curriculum national curriculum

'Freeing ourselves from slavery': PM Imran launches Single National Curriculum phase 1

Dawood optimistic about $50bn export target prospects

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases jump to 88,588 as virus spreads

National Security Committee to take up Afghan situation on Monday

Kamyab Pakistan Programme: SAPM identifies several 'flaws' in lending plan

Power and gas: ECC may extend concessional tariffs to industry today

Cyber attack on FBR website: Taxpayers' data is secure

Notices to taxpayers: Field formations required to follow FBR instructions: expert

Light diesel, kerosene oil prices raised

Pakistan closes Torkham border

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters