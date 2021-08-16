'Freeing ourselves from slavery': PM Imran launches Single National Curriculum phase 1

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the Single National Curriculum (SNC) is the first step towards freeing "ourselves from English culture", a statement that comes as he launched a uniform coursework for primary school students.

Addressing the launch of the first phase of the SNC for students of grades 1 to 5 on Monday, the PM said that he had always envisaged a single curriculum for students in Pakistan.

Unfortunately, he said, in Pakistan, people not only studied the English language for higher education, but had also adopted the English culture, which has become the biggest downfall.

"You can only become their mental slaves and can never progress more than them," the PM said. "We can only be free from slavery through a single curriculum after which the youth will go in one direction," the PM maintained.

He said no country distinguishes in the curriculum. But, he added, in Pakistan, there are divisions between education systems.

He further said that there will be elite people who will oppose this system and argue why it was not possible, however, the government will overcome all the challenges. He said a uniform education curriculum will curb the class divides in Pakistan and ensure a level playing field for everyone.

"The SNC is the first step towards a uniform Pakistan," the PM said.

The uniform curriculum has been developed by the National Curriculum Council, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in consultation and collaboration with education departments of all federating units of the country.

The single national curriculum is being developed and released in three phases. In the first phase, the plan for grades pre-1 to 5 (academic year 2021-22) will be implemented, whereas, in second and third phases, the grades 6 to 8 (2022-23) and grades 9 to 12 (2023-24) will follow the new curriculum, respectively.

'PM will launch single national curriculum today'

The development of SNC is driven by key considerations such as teachings of the Holy Quran and Seerat-e-Nabwi, Pakistan's constitutional framework, national policies with their aspirations and standards, alignment with Sustainable Development Goals.

As well as the Quaid and Iqbal's vision, a focus on values, respect for diversity in cultures and religions, and the development of 21st-century skills including analytical, critical, and creative thinking.