Punjab notifies implementation on Single National Curriculum

Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board has issued a notification implementing Single National Curriculum (SNC) across the province.

As per the notification which was made public today (Monday), the board in its 76th meeting approved the SNC under section 9(3)(a) of PCTB Act-2015.

“The competent authority, Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board, Lahore, hereby notified the SNC for grades Pre I – V and Model Textbooks of Education Reforms and Textbook Development Wing, Schools Education Department developed the Federal Government for implementation in all streams of education (Public, Private and Deeni Madaris) in Punjab for the forth coming academic session 2021-22 and onwards,” read the notification.

Earlier, addressing to a launching ceremony of SNC, Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas said that the SNC is a step to have one system of education for all in terms of curriculum, medium of instruction and a common platform of assessment so that all children could have a fair and equal opportunity to receive high quality education.

He also appreciated the efforts rendered by the federal government, School Education Department and PCTB.