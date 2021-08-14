ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
What have we actually given back to Pakistan?

14 Aug 2021

Some stereotype lies when few of the people ask about what has Pakistan given to them. However, they must ask themselves as to what they have actually given back to Pakistan because Pakistan has given them freedom of speech, freedoms of religious practices, home, shelter, peace, security, identity and first citizenship.

The actual importance of Pakistan is felt when one is abroad. You are that you have hot more religious freedom here in Pakistan than our neighbour country India. We must thank God that our mosques are respected in Pakistan and our religious rituals like Eid-e-Qurban are also duly respected. Ask those Muslims living in India, how hard and tough it is for then to do their rituals on Eid-e-Qurban and how tough it is to offer prayers in mosques there in India. Not only India, some other countries have restrictions on Pardha observing Muslim ladies. Some places have Islamophobia instilled in its dwellers.

We are First Citizen here in Pakistan and not the Second Citizens. We must thank God to have blessed us with a free country where we are free. Free to observe our religious customs, our culture, rituals, events and prayers. We must take utmost care of our beloved country just as we play a responsible resident role while residing abroad. Why the same Pakistani people can not make a queue while being in Pakistan but all of a sudden, they happen to follow the queues if they are at international airports. Why we can’t stop ourselves from throwing garbage on the roads when we can strictly stop is from throwing garbage on roads while living in other country.

Pakistan is a beautiful and blessed country. Natural beauty and God’s blessings are it’s ornaments. One can never imagine the importance if eyes except a Blind man. One can never imagine importance of parents except an orphan. Similarly, one can never estimate the importance of freedom except those for whom “ Azaadi” is still a dream like that of the Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Kashmir ( I.O.K).

Let’s cherish and give importance, due love and respect to our dearest country Pakistan because no matter wherever we go , our identity and our blood will always remain Pakistani and we definitely are Proud Pakistanis. Love Pakistan, Respect Pakistan and Give Back to Pakistan must be our moto.

Happy 14th August 2021 and Pakistan Zindabad.

DR. BATOOL HASSAN

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

75th Independence Day

What have we actually given back to Pakistan?

