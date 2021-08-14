The Quaid – a visionary personality of South Asia

TEXT: Our great leader and national hero, known as “Quaid-i-Azam”, the Founder of Pakistan, lives not only in the memory of all Pakistanis but also in their hearts and souls. In fact Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had become in his own life time the symbol of Muslim unity and centre of hopes of the Muslim nation during 20th century. He received utmost love and respect of the Muslim nation throughout his life. His unblemished character and complete faith in the righteousness of the cause made the creation of the largest Muslim state in the South Asian Sub-continent on 14th August, 1947 possible.

The Quaid was born on Monday 25th December, 1876 at Wazir Mansion at Kharadar, Karachi. This three-storied building of the British colonial period is located on a busy street known as “Changla Street” near Meriwether Tower. It was in 1876, when Jinnahbai Poonja, father of the Quaid with his newly married wife Sakina Bano commonly known as “Mithibhai” reached Karachi and acquired a house on the first floor of Wazir mansion. About four years later the couple was blessed with a son on 25th December, 1876 and Asim Musa the elder brother of Mithibai named his nephew as Muhammad Ali Jinnahbai. After getting his early education in Sindh Madrasa-tul-Islam (now university) and Church Mission High School, Karachi, the Quaid’s decided to send his son to London for higher education in business. The parents of Muhammad Ali Jinnah arranged his marriage with Amratbai before his departure to London in 1892.

The resident house of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah known as “Wazir Mansion” where our Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born and spent 16 years of his early life is declared as a “National Monument” by Government of Pakistan. This building was built during 1860-70 with stone masonry in lime and jute mortar to suite volatile weather of Karachi. When the Quaid left for London in 1892 for higher studies, his parents were residing in this house. However, after the birth of Quaid’s sister Fatima Jinnah on 31st July 1893 the house was sold to someone and the family was shifted to a big rented house in Ramjee building, Khori Garden, Karachi.

After the demise of the founder of Pakistan on 11th September, 1948, everything associated with his political or private life assumed a special significance for the Pakistani nation. His personal belongings now housed in Wazir Mansion remind us of the great leader and bring to light many a new and unknown aspect of his private life. Further, these relics of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah help us understand the personality of the Father of the Nation.

The Wazir Mansion building was purchased by Wazir Muhammad from a Hindu landlord, Gordandas Mothandas, and handed over to the Government of Pakistan for its better preservation. In November 1952, the first meeting of the Councilors of Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) was held under the mayorship of Hatim Ali Alvi in order to acquire the house and declare it as a ‘protected monument’. Thereafter, the building was handed over to Pakistan PWD for its renovation and necessary repairs. The required funds were provided by the Quaid-e-Azam Memorial Fund Committee for the purpose. In July 1953, the Government of Pakistan declared the building as a ‘protected monument’ under the Ancient Preservation Act, 1904, (now called as the Antiquities Act, 1975) and it was handed over to the Department of Archaeology and Museums on 13th August 1953.

To provide glimpses into Quaid’s private life, to younger Pakistani generation in particular, the Government of Pakistan set up a commiserate in 1969 to collect the personal effects of the Quaid-i-Azam, so as to preserve them as relics of national value. Most of these relics were present in ‘Qasar-e-Fatima’ (Mohatta Palace, Clifton) and Mohtarma Shireen Bai (sister of Qauid-i-Azam) very graciously donated the selected material to the Quiad’s Relics Commission which was considered to be of national importance and worth preservation for posterity.

The Department of Archaeology & Museums, Government of Pakistan established a library and a reading room on its ground floor and a museum on its first floor where Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s personal belongings and articles which had been close association with his memory were housed. Ghulam Muhammad, the then Governor General of Pakistan, performed the inauguration ceremony at Wazir Mansion on the occasion of sixth anniversary of the independence of Pakistan, i.e., 14th August, 1953. The Government of Pakistan declared this building as a ‘National Monument’ in 1979. The second floor gallery of the Museum was opened in 1982 when some articles belonging to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah were collected from Mohtarma Shereen Jinnah by the Quaid’s Relics Commission and handed over to the Department of Archaeology & Museums.

In the building a reading room has been set up for general public where almost complete files of the leading newspapers have been preserved since 1953. Besides, a collection of more than 5000 books on the life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the freedom movement, history of Pakistan, etc., have also been kept in this library. Here law books used by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah are also on display. These books were sold by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to a book-seller in 1945 who took the entire collection to London from where M/s Smith Kline and French of Pakistan (Ltd) Karachi purchased and presented to the Government of Pakistan on 24th November, 1967. A few of them bears signature and name of the Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. One chair and a writing table of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is also displayed in this room. This furniture was used by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as the first Governor General of Pakistan.

Today, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is not with us but his relics always remind us the superfine standard of his living. Besides, the sight of his relics serves as a beacon of light and guides us towards the path of 21st century of progress and prosperity. A large number of people from all walks of life as well as VIPs and state guests visit the museum where personal belongings of the Founder of Pakistan are preserved. Nelson Mandela, who visited Quaid-i-Azam’s birthplace museum, Karachi presented his historic remarks on the occasion as under: “Every sight related to leader Ali Jinnah is a source of inspiration” – Nelson Mandela.” (2-10-1992).

In the modern history of Sub-Continent, some ninety five million Muslims who were living here since hundreds of years ago achieved independence in 1947 as a result of their relentless efforts and sacrifices under the fabulous leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a model leader who had hatred for violence and anti-constitutional measures as a means to achieve political objectives. His large number of speeches, statements and sayings which he delivered on different occasions from time to time are pearls of wisdom as these set out his views and thoughts not only on the Muslim of South-Asia but for the entire Muslim Umma. At the time of partition some ninety-five million Muslims lived in the Subcontinent, about eighty million in British India and the remaining in the princely States. History reveals that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah proved himself the sole spokesman of the millions of Muslims living not only in Subcontinent but also in the other parts of the world.

While much has been written on the political achievements of the Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah towards Pakistan but his contribution for the independence and freedom of other Muslim countries of the world remain unrecognized.

It is very rightly acknowledged that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a universally recognized leader of 20th century and in this context the geographical boundaries did not stop him from making persuasive efforts for needy and deserving people. He started taking interest in politics and made his debut in 1906 when he attended Calcutta session of the Indian National Congress. During his entire political life Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah not only led the Muslims of India in the struggle for independence but also advocated the cause for the Muslims strongly and eloquently. He was fully aware and conscious of the problems faced by the Muslims living in the countries such as Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Iraq, Egypt, etc. On the Palestine problem, the All India Muslim League clearly declared it as a problem of the Muslims of the whole world. The League declared in its session held on December, 1938 declare that:

“This session of the All India Muslim League warns the British government that if they persist in trying to give practical shape to the idea prevalent among certain sections of the British and Americans that Palestine be made the national home of the Jews, it will lead to a state of perpetual unrest and conflict.”

The All India Muslim League continued to express its increasing apprehension about the Palestine question in the following years. Then again in October, 1945, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said that over half a million Jews had already been accommodated in Jerusalem against the wishes of the people. The valuable efforts of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah were fully recognized by the Muslim nations and a number of Muslim leaders as well.

On another occasion, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah while delivering presidential address to the Sindh Muslim League conference held at Karachi clearly said:

“with regard to the tragedy of Palestine that is going on at present and the ruthless repression that is practiced against the Arabs because of their struggle for the freedom of their country, I need hardly tell you that we had most convincing proofs demonstrated all over India… .”

Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah visited Cairo on 22nd of December, 1945 to exchange views with the world leaders. Later on, the President of the Muslim Brotherhood, in his letter of May 29, 1947, wrote to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the following notable words:

“We have taken the occasion of the meeting of the conference as an opportunity to enable our representative who is one of the most loyal and true Muslim Egyptians to enter India, and to express not only in writing but also verbally the sincere sentiments of Egypt towards the blessed Pakistan movement.”

When the Netherlands forces landed in Indonesia, the All India Muslim League in a resolution expressed its solidarity with the people of Indonesia “for their struggle for freedom against heavy odds” and assured them of the “sincerest sympathy and support of the Muslim nation of India for their just and patriotic causes.”

The cordial relations between the people of Indian Muslims and Indonesian Muslims find their reflection from the letter of the President of Indonesia which he wrote to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on 15th of March, 1947. In this letter the foundation of liberal relations was laid down between Pakistan and Indonesia.

In reply to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s appeal for contributions for the relief of the helpless people of Bengal and Bihar tragedies, the Indian Muslims of Zahidan (Iran) collected a sum of Rs 10,000/- and sent to the Relief Fund. The Quaid-i-Azam replied promptly on April 2, 1947, by thanking the voluntary contribution made by the Iranian Muslims and expressing desire that in future we shall work together and establish closer and closer relationships.

The relations between the Muslim people living in India and Saudi Arabia were made during the early period of Islam. The relations strengthen more in the later period especially during the movement of independence of Pakistan. When Pakistan was created on 14th of August, 1947 on the world political map as a new Muslim sovereign state, profound greeting messages were received by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah from King Abdul Aziz Ibne Saud. Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah responded with equal spirit in these words to King of Saudi Arabia through a telegram:

“Extremely grateful to your good wishes and greetings to Muslims of India on a historical occasion of establishment of Pakistan. I joint you in your prayer that almighty may guide our steps in the cause of peace and help us to cement bonds of Muslim brotherhood and we may stand on solid rock of Islam.”

During 1945, the people of Syria as well as other Muslim countries were struggling hard against the European invasions. Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was fully aware of thee movements and delivered a statement on this issue in the following words:

On behalf of the “Musalmans (Muslims) of India, I, whole-heartedly and deeply sympathies with the people of Syria and Lebanon and these who have fallen and have suffered for their nation, and, I hope the Arab League which meets on 4th of June, will accord their complete and whole hearted support to Syria and Lebanon and resist any attempt or terms that may be suggested by France or anybody else which are calculated to be detrimental to the sovereignty or the interest of these two states, and that they would resist any such attempt at all cost.”

Similarly, the Muslims living in Sub-continent had a great affection for the people of Turkey. Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah while speaking on the occasion of 8th session of the League at Bombay in 1915, said:

“There are four hundred million Muslims in the world bound together in brotherhood; their feelings and sentiments should not be ignored in any settlement which may be arrived at.”

During the year 1919, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah sent a memorandum to the Prime Minister of Great Britain and Ireland. This representation was on behalf of the Muslims of which dealt with the question of Khilafat in detail. Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had great regard for Kemal Ataturk and was deeply shocked at his death. Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah requested all the provincial, districts and primary Muslim League all over India to observe Friday the 18th of November as ‘Kemal Day’, to express deepest, feelings of sorrow and grief of the Muslims of India. Suffice is to say that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah played a massive and important role towards the solidarity of Muslim brethren of the world. His contribution towards the freedom of Muslim countries is worthy of mention as he advocated the causes of Muslims very strongly and eloquently.

The Lahore Resolution of 23rd March, 1940, which was later known as the Pakistan Resolution, was a result of the total disillusionment of the Muslims with the mortal constitutional experiments tried in the Sub-continent over a period of many years. The idea of partitioning India reached its final destination in historic resolution passed on 24th of March, 1940, at Lahore under the superb leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. During his presidential address, he explained the background of the demand of a free homeland for the Muslims. He further said that the nature of the Hindu-Muslim problem in India was not inter-communal but an international problem. The coming seven years led to the partition of India and emergence of Pakistan under the perceptive leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a great protagonist of democracy and social justice. His faith in democratic dispensation in a Muslim society was unfettered and unshakable. For him democracy carried two shapes in the subcontinent. The first shape was the internal administration of the country which should be in the hands of Indians and Muslims. The second shape of democracy according to him was that the British being themselves the founders of parliamentary democracy should allow free criticism of their policies. He was not in favour of violence on political issues or other matters. He always condemned violence and urged upon his followers especially young students to remain within the limits of law when agitating their political rights. The incidents occurred in Calcutta during ‘Direct Action Day’ caused a lot of pain to the Quaid-i-Azam and he condemned these with all the force at his command.

Today instead of just observing the independence day of Pakistan as an anniversary, we should study the life, character and the golden principles of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah which we have forgotten. We all as a nation should remember that the best mark of respect and homage that we can pay to the soul of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is to build Pakistan into a great and prosperous Muslim state as his dreams and philosophy. We all should think it as a day of “Whistleblower”.

Tahir Saeed, Ph.D is Deputy Director, Department of Archaeology and Museums, Islamabad.

