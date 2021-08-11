ANL 29.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.53%)
ASC 19.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.27%)
ASL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.99%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.32%)
FCCL 21.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.7%)
FFBL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
FFL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.23%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
GGGL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
GGL 44.20 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (4.1%)
HUMNL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.59%)
JSCL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.09%)
KAPCO 39.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.95%)
MLCF 43.86 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
NETSOL 155.00 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.91%)
PACE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PAEL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
PIBTL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.85%)
POWER 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
PRL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
PTC 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.59%)
SNGP 50.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
TELE 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.74%)
TRG 157.99 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (3.13%)
UNITY 39.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
WTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
BR100 5,131 Increased By ▲ 37.05 (0.73%)
BR30 25,666 Increased By ▲ 330.2 (1.3%)
KSE100 47,452 Increased By ▲ 316.78 (0.67%)
KSE30 18,945 Increased By ▲ 132.87 (0.71%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific posts $972 mn first-half loss

  • And while the figure is an improvement on the $1.3 billion loss suffered in the same period last year
AFP 11 Aug 2021

HONG KONG: Struggling Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific on Wednesday reported a $972 million net loss in the first six months of 2021 as the pandemic continues to hammer demand for travel.

And while the figure is an improvement on the $1.3 billion loss suffered in the same period last year, the airline said the outlook remained uncertain owing to the emergence of the more transmissible Delta variant.

Cathay Pacific hiring more local pilots despite travel slump

Cathay Pacific HongKong pandemic continues

Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific posts $972 mn first-half loss

Another 4,856 Covid-19 cases reported as Pakistan continues to battle fourth wave

RLNG-fired plants: Govt decides to go for debt re-capitalisation, refinancing

'National Remittance Loyalty Program' being launched to encourage overseas Pakistanis

PM for development of beach tourism in Balochistan

Privatisation: SLIC delisting from approved list of entities to be approved today

Afghan president Ghani flies into besieged northern city as Taliban extend gains

US Senate passes Biden's massive infrastructure bill

RLNG-based power plant: KE, PLL sign GSA

$2.7bn remittances arrive in July

PM's focus on Karachi becomes razor sharp

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters