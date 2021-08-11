Business & Finance
Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific posts $972 mn first-half loss
11 Aug 2021
HONG KONG: Struggling Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific on Wednesday reported a $972 million net loss in the first six months of 2021 as the pandemic continues to hammer demand for travel.
And while the figure is an improvement on the $1.3 billion loss suffered in the same period last year, the airline said the outlook remained uncertain owing to the emergence of the more transmissible Delta variant.
Comments