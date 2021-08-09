Futures spread declines by 731bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 731bps to 7.27 percent on the last day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes decreased by 63.3 percent to 104.91 million shares during this week as compared to previous week's average of 285.89 million shares.

Average daily traded value on futures counter declined by 64.3 percent during this week as stood at Rs 4.61 billion.

