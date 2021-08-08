ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,865
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,067,580
4,45524hr
8.1% positivity
Sindh
398,745
Punjab
363,644
Balochistan
31,138
Islamabad
90,503
KPK
147,973
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hezbollah chief warns against 'politicising' Lebanon port blast probe

  • The caretaker interior minister also did not allow Bitar to question top intelligence official Abbas Ibrahim over the blast
AFP 08 Aug 2021

BEIRUT: The head of Lebanon's Hezbollah on Saturday warned against "politicising" a probe into a deadly port blast last year, rejecting accusations that the group was involved in bringing explosive fertiliser to the dockside.

Hassan Nasrallah spoke after Lebanon on Wednesday marked one year since hundreds of tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertiliser exploded at a Beirut port warehouse, killing at least 214 people and wrecking swathes of the city.

The Shiite group's detractors have in recent weeks claimed it was involved in bringing the substance to the port so it could travel on to neighbouring Syria for its ally the Damascus government to use in barrel bombs during the Syrian civil war.

New US sanctions aim to 'starve' Syria, Lebanon: Hezbollah

But Nasrallah in a televised speech dismissed these accusations as "fabricated" and "ridiculous".

"As if Hezbollah which has weapons and rockets needs to bring in nitrate," added the head of the Iran-backed group.

"As if, with its warehouses to fit tens of thousands of rockets, it did not have warehouses in which to put the nitrate."

He dismissed the accusations as "political targeting paid for by America and Saudi Arabia in service of Israel".

It emerged after the explosion that officials had known the ammonium nitrate had been lingering at the port for years.

A local probe was launched into the disaster but has stalled, with families of the victims and survivors growing increasingly angry and accusing politicians of trying to hamper it at every turn.

Nasrallah in his speech also took a swipe at the lead judge probing the explosion, calling on him to provide proof to back up his decision to summon current and former officials for questioning in the case.

"Where is the evidence?" he said, calling on Judge Tareq Bitar to share the results.

The judge is demanding that parliament lift the immunity of three former ministers so he can proceed with investigations, but lawmakers have requested more evidence before deciding on whether to waive immunity.

Bitar has rejected parliament's request.

The caretaker interior minister also did not allow Bitar to question top intelligence official Abbas Ibrahim over the blast.

"The investigation is politicised," Nasrallah said. "Either he must work... in a clear manner or the judiciary must find another judge."

In February, Bitar's predecessor was removed by a court, which had questioned his impartiality because his home had been damaged in the explosion.

Beirut blast beirut port Hassan Nasrallah Syrian civil war

Hezbollah chief warns against 'politicising' Lebanon port blast probe

Johnson says reviewing Pakistan’s ‘red list’ status

And what recourse does Nawaz have in a situation like this?

Oil facility revival: Pakistan yet to reach deal with KSA

Cloud Service: SECP warns businesses against Indian, Israeli servers

Saudi Arabia to reopen borders for vaccinated Umrah pilgrims

UK nationals told to leave Afghanistan immediately

BoI to sign treaties as per its new template

Sindh to come out of lockdown tomorrow

China exports robust in July as port activity rebounds

Second Afghan city falls as Taliban tighten noose over countryside

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters