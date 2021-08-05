THE RUPEE: Up by small margin vs USD

KARACHI: On Wednesday PKR went up by a small margin against USD in interbank market while remaining unchanged in open market. It however fell against Euro in open market. According to monetary analysts, recent fall experienced by rupee is a side effect of increase in imports, rising oil prices and consequently rising commodity prices. In global markets, dollar was trading near recent lows at the time of writing of this report as investors awaited US jobs data for guidance.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 163.50 and 163.60 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 163.60 and 164 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 192.50 and 194 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 44.20 and 44.35 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling as well closing at 43.20 and 43.35 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 163.60 Open Offer Rs 164.00 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Wednesday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 163.50 Offer Rate Rs 163.60 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee witnessed volatile trend in the process of trading against the US dollar in the open currency market on Wednesday.

Following fluctuating demand and supply situation in the market, the dollar continued to move both ways throughout the trading session and closed for buying and selling at Rs 163.30 and Rs 164.50 against the opening rate of Rs 163.20 and Rs 164.80, respectively, local currency dealers said.

Furthermore, the national currency failed to sustain and declined its worth against the pound sterling. The pound’s buying and selling rates rose from Tuesday’s closing of Rs 225.50 and Rs 227.00 to Rs 225.70 and Rs 227.30 respectively, they added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021