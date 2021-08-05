ANL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (7.28%)
ASC 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.32%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FNEL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
GGGL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
GGL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.47%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
JSCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.52%)
KAPCO 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.86%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
NETSOL 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.49%)
PACE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.16%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
PTC 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.35%)
SNGP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.74%)
TELE 18.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (6.81%)
TRG 160.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 5,193 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (0.08%)
BR30 26,331 Increased By ▲ 81.26 (0.31%)
KSE100 47,790 Increased By ▲ 31.56 (0.07%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -14.18 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

THE RUPEE: Up by small margin vs USD

BR Research 05 Aug 2021

KARACHI: On Wednesday PKR went up by a small margin against USD in interbank market while remaining unchanged in open market. It however fell against Euro in open market. According to monetary analysts, recent fall experienced by rupee is a side effect of increase in imports, rising oil prices and consequently rising commodity prices. In global markets, dollar was trading near recent lows at the time of writing of this report as investors awaited US jobs data for guidance.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 163.50 and 163.60 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 163.60 and 164 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 192.50 and 194 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 44.20 and 44.35 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling as well closing at 43.20 and 43.35 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 163.60
Open Offer     Rs 164.00
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Wednesday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 163.50
Offer Rate     Rs 163.60
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee witnessed volatile trend in the process of trading against the US dollar in the open currency market on Wednesday.

Following fluctuating demand and supply situation in the market, the dollar continued to move both ways throughout the trading session and closed for buying and selling at Rs 163.30 and Rs 164.50 against the opening rate of Rs 163.20 and Rs 164.80, respectively, local currency dealers said.

Furthermore, the national currency failed to sustain and declined its worth against the pound sterling. The pound’s buying and selling rates rose from Tuesday’s closing of Rs 225.50 and Rs 227.00 to Rs 225.70 and Rs 227.30 respectively, they added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

THE RUPEE usd to pkr today dollar rate today dollar exchange rate pakistan

THE RUPEE: Up by small margin vs USD

Nepra questions Gepco’s investment plan

K-Electric shares revised investment plan with Nepra

Judicial system: Foreign investors have little confidence

Chinese co to invest $360m in Rashakai SEZ

India deploys warships in South China Sea

‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ today

England to drop quarantine rule for fully jabbed arrivals from France

Digital financial products, services: SBP announces 2 initiatives

Value of supplies: Tax on online marketplaces to be applicable from 1st

Turkey pushes back at US plan to resettle Afghans

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.