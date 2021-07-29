ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
Emirates extends suspension on flights from Pakistan till Aug 7

  • Flights to UAE have been disrupted several times due to the pandemic
Ali Ahmed 29 Jul 2021

UAE national carrier Emirates has again extended flight suspension from Pakistan and other South Asian countries till August 7.

Emirates, in its latest advisory stated: “In line with UAE government directives, Emirates will be suspending the carriage of passengers from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to Dubai until 07 August 2021.”

The airline added that passengers who have connected through India, Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE as well.

“UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas, members of diplomatic missions and holders of UAE Visa with EXPO 2020 as a sponsor who comply with updated COVID‑19 protocols, are exempt and may be accepted for travel,” it added.

Home to millions of Pakistan expatriates, UAE is the top destination for work and an important source of remittances. Flights to UAE have been suspended several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest extension comes amid a surge of the COVID-19 fourth wave in the region, which is carrying the fast-spreading Delta variant, causing much concern among the authorities and public.

Etihad Airways extends suspension of flights from Pakistan till August 2

Earlier, another UAE major carrier Etihad Airways announced to suspend flights from Pakistan and neighboring India until at least August 2.

The information was provided by the airline in response to customer queries on social media. The airline said that as per current regulations, all the flight from Pakistan have been suspended until 2nd August 2021, and is subject to extension.

Pakistan flights uae emirates COVID Etihad Delta Covid

