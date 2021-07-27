Etihad Airways extends suspension of flights from Pakistan till August 2

United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Etihad Airways has suspended flights from Pakistan and neighboring India until at least August 2.

The information was provided by the airline in response to customer queries on social media. The airline said that as per current regulations, all the flight from Pakistan have been suspended until 2nd August 2021, and is subject to extension.

Earlier, UAE second flag carrier Emirates extended its suspension on flights coming from Pakistan and other South Asian countries to Dubai till July 28. The airline, in its advisory, said that in line with UAE government directives, Emirates will be suspending the carriage of passengers from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka to Dubai until 28 July 2021.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases in recent days, with the national positivity rate recorded at 6.6% during the past 24 hours. The total number of deaths from Covid-19 jumped to 23,087 after 39 people succumbed to the novel virus.

The province of Sindh has been particularly hard hit with the latest wave carrying the dangerous Delta variant. Earlier, Murad Ali Shah announced that restrictions across the province are being tightened amid a surge in Covid infections.

Last month, UAE suspended flights to Pakistan alongside other countries to curb the spread of the coronavirus.