ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.94%)
ASC 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.39%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
BOP 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.78%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.93%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.8%)
FNEL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
GGGL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.83%)
GGL 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.25%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.73%)
JSCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.91%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.76%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.56%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-4.49%)
PACE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
PAEL 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
TELE 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
TRG 159.45 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-4.06%)
UNITY 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-5.86%)
WTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.01%)
BR100 5,096 Decreased By ▼ -70.59 (-1.37%)
BR30 25,755 Decreased By ▼ -734.03 (-2.77%)
KSE100 47,318 Decreased By ▼ -368.96 (-0.77%)
KSE30 18,974 Decreased By ▼ -155.31 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,133
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,015,827
4,11924hr
7.88% positivity
Sindh
371,762
Punjab
354,312
Balochistan
29,861
Islamabad
86,226
KPK
142,400
Sri Lankan shares end flat as financials offset gains in industrial stocks

  • The CSE All-Share index ended up 0.05% at 8,096.98.
  • Trading volume on the exchange fell to 75.1 million shares from 146.6 million shares in the previous session.
Reuters Updated 28 Jul 2021

Sri Lankan shares closed little changed on Wednesday, as losses in financials and consumer staples stocks offset gains in industrials.

The CSE All-Share index ended up 0.05% at 8,096.98.

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc and Ceylinco Insurance Plc were among the top boosts to the index, adding 1.5% and 4.5%, respectively.

LOLC Development Finance Plc and food and soap products maker Harischandra Mills Plc were among the top drags to the index, falling 3% and 22.2%, respectively.

Losses in industrials weigh down Sri Lankan shares

The island nation reported 1,711 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its total confirmed cases to 299,892, while deaths rose by 48 to a total of 4,195.

Data from Johns Hopkins showed the country had fully vaccinated about 8.29% of its population so far.

Sri Lanka will purchase another four million doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines in the first week of August, Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka said on Wednesday.

Trading volume on the exchange fell to 75.1 million shares from 146.6 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares close above 8,000 mark for first time in over 5 months

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 129.1 million rupees ($650,377.83), exchange data showed.

The equity market's turnover was 1.81 billion rupees, the exchange data further showed.

