ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,811
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
991,727
2,45224hr
4.95% positivity
Sindh
356,929
Punjab
350,618
Balochistan
29,110
Islamabad
84,722
KPK
140,818
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares close above 8,000 mark for first time in over 5 months

  • The CSE All-Share index ended up 0.70% at 8,022.55
  • Trading volume on the exchange rose to 439 million shares from 219.1 million shares in the previous session
Reuters 19 Jul 2021

Sri Lankan shares on Monday closed above the 8,000 level for the first time since Feb. 8, helped by gains in heavyweight industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index ended up 0.70% at 8,022.55.

Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings Plc and LOLC Holdings were the top boosts to the index, gaining 15.6% and 4.5%, respectively.

A total of 1,420 coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the island nation's total confirmed cases to 284,932, while deaths rose by 46 to reach a total of 3,779, according to health ministry data.

Sri Lankan shares snap five-day streak of gains as financials weigh

The country has fully vaccinated about 7.65% of its population so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

Trading volume on the exchange rose to 439 million shares from 219.1 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 1.02 billion rupees ($5.13 million), exchange data showed.

The equity market's turnover was 6.22 billion rupees, according to exchange data.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index industrial and financial stocks

Sri Lankan shares close above 8,000 mark for first time in over 5 months

Pakistan stands vindicated, says FO after India admits it ensured country stays on grey list

At least 29 dead as passenger bus collides with truck in Dera Ghazi Khan

Foreign missions in Kabul issue joint call for Taliban ceasefire

Pilgrims flock to Mount Arafat in high point of pandemic-era Hajj

Rupee declines to nine-month low as import bill mounts

Centre yet to finalise revised Circular Debt Management Plan

Joint sustenance markets to be set up at Iran border

Nong, Qureshi visit bus blast injured

PM for arrest of culprits within ‘48 hours’

Afghan rivals to meet again after inconclusive Doha talks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters