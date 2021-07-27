ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
ASC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.94%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.95%)
FCCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
FFBL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
FFL 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.93%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.59%)
GGGL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.07%)
GGL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.99%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.88%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 165.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.84%)
PACE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
PAEL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.47%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
PTC 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.09%)
TELE 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.28%)
TRG 166.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.11%)
UNITY 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.98%)
WTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.09%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By ▼ -9.46 (-0.18%)
BR30 26,489 Decreased By ▼ -221.93 (-0.83%)
KSE100 47,687 Increased By ▲ 14.31 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,130 Increased By ▲ 22.74 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
Losses in industrials weigh down Sri Lankan shares

  • The CSE All-Share index was down 0.37% to close at 8,092.98.
  • Trading volume on the exchange fell to 146.6 million shares from 153.2 million shares in the previous session
Reuters Updated 27 Jul 2021

Sri Lankan shares closed lower for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, hurt by losses in industrials and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All-Share index was down 0.37% to close at 8,092.98.

Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings Plc and John Keells Holdings Plc were among the top drags to the index, falling 2.1% and 0.7%, respectively.

Sri Lankan shares close above 8,000 mark for first time in over 5 months

A total of 1,665 coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the island nation's total confirmed cases to 298,181, while deaths rose by 48 to reach a total of 4,147, according to health ministry data.

The country has fully vaccinated about 8.23% of its population so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

Sri Lanka received 1.6 million doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, according to the health ministry.

Trading volume on the exchange fell to 146.6 million shares from 153.2 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials gain

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 142.3 million rupees ($716,876.57), exchange data showed.

The equity market's turnover was 2.31 billion rupees, according to exchange data.

