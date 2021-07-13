ANL 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.25%)
Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials gain

  • The CSE All-Share index settled up 0.60% at 7,913.47.
  • Trading volume on the exchange rose to 122.8 million shares, from 120.8 million shares in the previous session.
Reuters 13 Jul 2021

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, boosted by gains in financial and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled up 0.60% at 7,913.47.

Browns Investments Plc and Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc were the top boosts to the index, ending up 3.3% and 1.2%, respectively.

Domestic coronavirus cases continued to rise, with total confirmed infections in the country increasing to 276,106, while the death toll was at 3,533 as of Tuesday, according to health ministry data.

The island nation has fully vaccinated about 6.53% of its population so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

Trading volume on the exchange rose to 122.8 million shares, from 120.8 million shares in the previous session.

Industrial companies lift Sri Lankan shares

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 232.3 million rupees ($1.17 million), exchange data showed.

The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 199 against the US dollar as of 1124 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

The equity market's turnover was 1.93 billion rupees, according to exchange data.

