KSE-100 gains 206 points, closes in on 48,000 level

The KSE-100 ended the week in the green with a gain of over 200 points on Friday but with a significant drop in volume, as bullish sentiment prevailed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The index remained in the green for almost the entire session, as the KSE-100 ended up gaining 206.07 points, an increase of 0.43%, to close at 47,834.33. On a weekly basis, the index gained over 270 points.

A major development came from the floors of PSX after Lucky Cement announced that its auto manufacturing subsidiary has entered into an agreement with global technology giant Samsung for the production of Samsung-branded phones in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, sectors adding gains to the KSE-100 Index included cement (78.75 points), banking (69.69points), and technology and communication (54.33 points).

Volume on the all-share index decreased from 506.29 million shares on Thursday to 348.56 million on Friday. The value of shares traded during the session amounted to Rs14.59 billion, a decrease from Rs15.48 billion on Thursday.

TPL Corp Ltd was the volume leader with 29.69 million shares, followed by Al-Shaheer Corp with 17.75 million shares, and Treet Corp at 17.09 million shares.

Shares of 412 companies were traded on Friday, of which 255 registered an increase, 133 recorded a fall, while 24 remained unchanged.