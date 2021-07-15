ANL 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
BYCO 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.03%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.57%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.58%)
PAEL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
PIBTL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
SNGP 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.36%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 170.85 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.31%)
UNITY 44.77 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.63%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
BR100 5,202 Increased By ▲ 33.34 (0.64%)
BR30 26,861 Increased By ▲ 287.48 (1.08%)
KSE100 47,628 Increased By ▲ 136.79 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,119 Increased By ▲ 73.33 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,689
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
981,392
2,54524hr
5.2% positivity
Sindh
351,006
Punjab
349,111
Balochistan
28,588
Islamabad
84,083
KPK
139,960
KSE-100 gains 137 points, finishes at 47,628

Ali Ahmed 15 Jul 2021

The KSE-100 finished with a gain of 137 points on Thursday, a welcome relief for investors that saw the benchmark index end almost flat for two consecutive sessions.

The KSE-100 Index dropped to an intra-day low of 47,388.42 in the opening few hours, but recovered all its losses to finish with an overall gain of 136.79 points, an increase of 0.29%, to end at 47,628.26.

Major positivity came from OGDC on rumours of discovery in Waziristan, said Topline Securities in a post-market comment.

Meanwhile, sectors driving the index northwards included oil and gas exploration (38.57 points), banking (32.24 points), and technology and communication (28.82 points).

KSE-100 ends flat again amid range-bound trading

Volume on the all-share index decreased from 508.28 million shares on Wednesday to 506.29 million on Thursday. The value of shares traded during the session amounted to Rs15.48 billion, a decrease from Rs16.04 billion on Wednesday.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 50.82 million shares, followed by K-Electric Ltd with 38.93 million shares, and TPL Corp Ltd at 36.35 million shares.

Shares of 425 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 234 registered an increase, 174 recorded a fall, while 17 remained unchanged.

