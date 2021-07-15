KSE-100 gains 137 points, finishes at 47,628

The KSE-100 finished with a gain of 137 points on Thursday, a welcome relief for investors that saw the benchmark index end almost flat for two consecutive sessions.

The KSE-100 Index dropped to an intra-day low of 47,388.42 in the opening few hours, but recovered all its losses to finish with an overall gain of 136.79 points, an increase of 0.29%, to end at 47,628.26.

Major positivity came from OGDC on rumours of discovery in Waziristan, said Topline Securities in a post-market comment.

Meanwhile, sectors driving the index northwards included oil and gas exploration (38.57 points), banking (32.24 points), and technology and communication (28.82 points).

Volume on the all-share index decreased from 508.28 million shares on Wednesday to 506.29 million on Thursday. The value of shares traded during the session amounted to Rs15.48 billion, a decrease from Rs16.04 billion on Wednesday.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 50.82 million shares, followed by K-Electric Ltd with 38.93 million shares, and TPL Corp Ltd at 36.35 million shares.

Shares of 425 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 234 registered an increase, 174 recorded a fall, while 17 remained unchanged.