ANL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.94%)
ASC 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.04%)
ASL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.93%)
BOP 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
FCCL 22.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.82%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.86%)
FNEL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
GGGL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
GGL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.01%)
HUMNL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
JSCL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.23%)
KAPCO 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
MDTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
MLCF 45.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
NETSOL 170.39 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.79%)
PACE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
PAEL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.67%)
SNGP 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TELE 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 165.75 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.31%)
UNITY 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
WTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
BR100 5,175 Increased By ▲ 30.91 (0.6%)
BR30 26,815 Increased By ▲ 31.46 (0.12%)
KSE100 47,559 Increased By ▲ 184.28 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,087 Increased By ▲ 92.16 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
SoftBank, Uniqlo maker rebound, pulling Nikkei higher amid COVID-19 caution

  • The Nikkei share average was up 0.5% at 28,725.81 by the midday break
Reuters 06 Jul 2021

TOKYO: Japan's Nikkei rose on Tuesday, helped by a rebound in shares of Daikin Industries, Uniqlo-maker Fast Retailing and SoftBank Group after steep declines in the previous session.

The Nikkei share average was up 0.5% at 28,725.81 by the midday break, while the broader Topix was also 0.5% higher at 1,959.34.

Daikin rallied 3.7%, with Fast Retailing adding 0.8% and SoftBank advancing 1.4%. These three stocks contributed some three-quarters of the total gain for the Nikkei because of their weightings.

On Monday, the Nikkei had slid 0.6% even as most other shares in Asia climbed, after a weekend spike in COVID-19 infections in Tokyo just weeks before the city hosts the Olympics.

Japan's government looks likely to decide on Thursday to extend a state of quasi-emergency in Tokyo and three nearby prefectures beyond an original end-date of July 11.

"It looks like there is some buying back of shares after yesterday's sell-off," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

But even so, sentiment remains cautious, he said.

"There will soon be a big influx of athletes and media from around the world for the Olympics, and investors worry there could be a spike in infections, which is capping any rise in Japanese stocks."

Hitachi Zozen was the biggest percentage gainer on the Nikkei, rising 4.5%; while the biggest loser was Mitsubishi Motors, which suffered a 3.1% decline.

Among sectors, air transport gained the most on the Topix, adding 3%. Mining was next, up 2.9%, followed by oil and coal producers, which rose 2.7%.

Pharma companies fell the most, down 0.4%, with securities firms down 0.3%, followed by a 0.2% decline for shippers.

