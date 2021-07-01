ANL 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
ASC 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
BYCO 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
DGKC 120.53 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.15%)
EPCL 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.95%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.35%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.3%)
FFL 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
HUBC 80.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.08%)
JSCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
KAPCO 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.19%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.65%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.06%)
PAEL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.88%)
PIBTL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.94%)
POWER 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
PPL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.13%)
PRL 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.77%)
SILK 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
SNGP 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
TRG 165.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.16%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.96%)
WTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
BR100 5,198 Increased By ▲ 48.98 (0.95%)
BR30 27,293 Increased By ▲ 288.03 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,801 Increased By ▲ 444.55 (0.94%)
KSE30 19,134 Increased By ▲ 171.89 (0.91%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,321
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
958,408
1,03724hr
2.25% positivity
Sindh
337,674
Punjab
346,301
Balochistan
27,178
Islamabad
82,706
KPK
138,068
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan records highest export of goods in FY21

  • Monthly figures for June 2021 also register record
  • Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood congratulates exporters
Ali Ahmed 01 Jul 2021

Pakistan's exports of goods recorded their highest level of $25.3 billion during the fiscal year 2020-21, higher than the $25.11 billion recorded in 2013-14, informed Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Dawood congratulated Pakistani exporters for achieving the feat. “Our exporters have done it!! It gives me immense pleasure to share that our exports of goods during FY 2020-21 stand at $25.3 billion,” said the advisor.

During fiscal year 2019-20, Pakistan's exports had decreased by 6.81 percent, clocking in at $21.394 billion, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data revealed.

The development comes as a major relief for Pakistan that is struggling to cope with an increasing current account deficit and pressure of repaying multi-billion dollars of loans taken from international lenders.

Economic rebound to continue, says finance ministry

The growth comes amid a rebound in the global and regional economy, as countries are slowly opening up from the Covid-19 induced lockdown phase, Arif Habib Limited (AHL) Head of Research Tahir Abbas told Business Recorder.

“Secondly, the Covid-19 situation in Pakistan has remained fairly under control, as compared to other countries in the region, which has allowed early resumption of economic activities in the country,” he said.

The research head said that the textile sector has been a major contributor, accounting for more than half the country’s exports. "The implementation of the much-anticipated government’s Textile Policy would further boost the sector, giving exporters a clear path for the long-run."

He expected that the policy would be implemented in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's export of goods figures during the month of June FY21 stood at $2.7 billion, the highest for any month in the country’s history as well. “The previous highest was $2.6 billion in Sep 2013," said advisor Dawood.

Razak says exports to cross $30bn mark in FY21

“I salute our exporters for this great achievement which they have made possible despite the difficulties created at home and in our markets by Covid-19,” said Dawood.

Further, the export of services during FY 2021 is estimated to be $5.9 billion. Hence, the cumulative exports of goods and services during FY 2021 is likely to cross $31 billion, said Dawood.

The Ministry of Finance in its latest monthly economic outlook projected the exports of goods and services to exceed $3 billion in June 2021. “With imports expected to be about double the level of exports, the trade balance may settle at around $3 billion,” read the monthly outlook.

Pakistan Abdul Razzak Dawood Exports Economic growth highest ever

Pakistan records highest export of goods in FY21

Military's security briefing will change course of Pakistan's politics: Rashid

Pakistan to see its first set of developmental REITs

DRAP approves emergency use of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

DG ISI to brief Parliamentary Committee on worsening situation in Afghanistan

FBR surpasses FY2020-21 tax collection target

IPPs of Power Policy 2002: NAB allows Power Division to process payments

CCoE to take stock of power situation today

PM warns willful tax defaulters of jail

NHP arrears: Wapda refuses to raise loan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters