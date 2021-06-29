ANL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.65%)
ASL 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
BYCO 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
DGKC 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
EPCL 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.49%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.49%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.35%)
HASCOL 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.18%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.11%)
HUMNL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.21%)
KAPCO 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.98%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.97 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.92%)
PAEL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.07%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.99%)
PRL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.22%)
SILK 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.9%)
SNGP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
TRG 168.00 Increased By ▲ 8.00 (5%)
UNITY 43.71 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.07%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.46%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 25.12 (0.49%)
BR30 26,838 Increased By ▲ 134.8 (0.5%)
KSE100 47,172 Increased By ▲ 169.54 (0.36%)
KSE30 18,923 Increased By ▲ 50.13 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Economic rebound to continue, says finance ministry

  • Current account balance is expected to show a deficit of around $0.5 billion by the end of the current fiscal year, states Monthly Economic Update & Outlook June 2021
Ali Ahmed 29 Jun 2021

The reopening of economic activity and acceleration in the vaccination process would likely continue the rebound in economic activity in coming months, said the Ministry of Finance.

“Pakistan economy has shown significant signs of economic recovery with fast resumption of economic dynamism," stated the Monthly Economic Update & Outlook June 2021 of the Ministry of Finance.

"In the recent budget 2021-22, the government has taken growth-oriented initiatives and will continue to follow the positive reform momentum which will help boost the competitiveness of Pakistan’s economy and lay a strong foundation for a more robust, inclusive and sustainable recovery."

Pakistan‘s inflation rate expected to remain 8-9.5pc in April

The report said that the trade deficit together with the structural deficit in the primary income balance is largely financed by the inflow of remittances and other secondary income receipts from abroad. “Taking all these into account, the current account balance is expected to show a deficit of around $ 0.5 billion by the end of the current fiscal year,” it said.

The outlook said that the growth momentum has lead to an expected strengthening of the export performance. “Exports of goods and services are expected to exceed $3 billion in June 2021. With imports expected to be about double the level of exports, the trade balance may settle at around $3 billion,” it said.

The CPI inflation decelerated to 10.9 percent in May 2021 compared to 11.1 percent in the previous month due to a fall in fuel, electricity and food prices. During July-May FY 2021, consumer inflation was recorded at 8.8 percent compared to 10.9 percent in the corresponding period a year earlier.

BISP board approves Rs250bn budget

“In June, new price impulses may come mainly from recent increase in international food and oil prices, following the observed strong recovery of the world economy. But due to government interventions, the pass-through into domestic price is expected to be limited,” said the report.

Pakistan inflation ministry of finance Exports economy Monthly Economic Update

Economic rebound to continue, says finance ministry

Some elements in Afghanistan also involved in destabilising Pakistan: Qureshi

Pakistan to receive 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine from US

SNGPL announces gas disconnection plan

World Bank approves $800m loan for power sector, human development programs

Three-year framework: Pakistan, IITFC sign $4.5bn agreement

ECC takes decisions on sugar, cotton

Pakistan administers 410,009 coronavirus vaccines in 24 hours: NCOC

Nepra likely to reject IGCEP

Proposal to pledge airports: Sarwar lodges protest for not taking ministry on board

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters