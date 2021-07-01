ANL 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
Pakistan Army inducts first batch of VT-4 battle tanks

  • Lt Gen Mehmood witnesses mobility and maneuverability tests of the tanks
  • Pakistan is the third country to have bought these tanks from China after Thailand and Nigeria
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 01 Jul 2021

(Karachi) The first batch of the state-of-the-art VT-4 battle tanks has been inducted in Pakistan Army, a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

Commander Mangla Corps Lt Gen Shaheen Mazher Mehmood visited the Armoured Division and inspected the first batch of VT-4 tanks, the military's media wing said.

Maj Gen Rashid Mahmood briefed the commander about ongoing post-shipment inspections of the first batch of tanks.

Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-III missile

Lt Gen Mehmood also witnessed the mobility and maneuverability test of the tanks and appreciated the efforts undertaken for the smooth conduct of the induction process, the statement added.

The VT-4 main battle tank is a Chinese third-generation main battle tank built by Norinco. The delivery of VT-4 tanks from the manufacturer began in April last year.

Pakistan successfully conducts flight test of Shaheen 1-A ballistic missile: ISPR

Pakistan is the third country to have bought these tanks from China after Thailand and Nigeria.

The VT-4 has a 125mm smoothbore cannon capable of firing APFSDS, HESH, HEAT and HE rounds and guided missiles. There is also a remote weapon station on the turret armed with a 12.7 mm heavy machine gun.

The fire control system has hunter-killer capabilities, laser rangefinder, panoramic sight, and a third-generation thermal imaging system.

