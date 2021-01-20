Pakistan
Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-III missile
- The missile is capable of carrying nuclear and conventional warheads to a range of 2,750 kilometers.
- The test flight was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system, said military’s media win.
20 Jan 2021
Pakistan conducted a successful test launch of Shaheen-III surface-to-surface ballistic missile, ISPR said on Wednesday.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the missile is capable of carrying nuclear and conventional warheads to a range of 2,750 kilometers.
President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Services Chiefs have congratulated scientists and engineers.
