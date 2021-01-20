Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-III missile

Pakistan conducted a successful test launch of Shaheen-III surface-to-surface ballistic missile, ISPR said on Wednesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the missile is capable of carrying nuclear and conventional warheads to a range of 2,750 kilometers.

The test flight was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system, said military’s media win.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Services Chiefs have congratulated scientists and engineers.