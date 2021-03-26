Pakistan successfully conducts flight test of Shaheen 1-A ballistic missile: ISPR

Pakistan conducted on Friday the successful flight test of Shaheen-1A surface to surface ballistic missile, having a range of 900 kilometers.

In a press release, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the flight test was witnessed by Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Dr Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, and the scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.

The test flight was aimed at re-validating the various design and technical parameters of the weapon system including advanced navigation system, ISPR said. Congratulating the scientists and engineers on the conduct of this successful test, the Director General Strategic Plans Division appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists and engineers.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have also congratulated the scientists and engineers on the successful flight tests of Shaheen-1A surface to surface ballistic missile.

In February, Pakistan conducted the training launch of Babur cruise missile with a range of 450 kilometers. Babar Cruise Missile is capable of engaging targets at land and sea with high precision, a statement by the ISPR said.