Ericsson wins 5G core contracts from Vodafone in UK, Germany
17 Jun 2021
STOCKHOLM: Ericsson said on Thursday it had won contracts from Vodafone to supply 5G core equipment for its standalone network in the UK and 5G core network in Germany.
The Swedish company has been an existing partner of Vodafone.
