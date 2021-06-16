KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 15, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,326.55 High: 5,354.63 Low: 5,311.14 Net Change: (-) 6.97 Volume ('000): 1,140,295 Value ('000): 25,323,009 Makt Cap 1,482,795,771,517 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,795.96 NET CH. (-) 10.03 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,427.51 NET CH. (-) 40.22 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,844.08 NET CH. (+) 132.51 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,204.20 NET CH. (-) 23.16 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,428.16 NET CH. (-) 22.84 ------------------------------------ As on: 15-June-2021 ====================================

