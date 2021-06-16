Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
16 Jun 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 15, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,326.55
High: 5,354.63
Low: 5,311.14
Net Change: (-) 6.97
Volume ('000): 1,140,295
Value ('000): 25,323,009
Makt Cap 1,482,795,771,517
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,795.96
NET CH. (-) 10.03
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,427.51
NET CH. (-) 40.22
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,844.08
NET CH. (+) 132.51
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,204.20
NET CH. (-) 23.16
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,428.16
NET CH. (-) 22.84
------------------------------------
As on: 15-June-2021
====================================
