Markets

BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 11 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                      DATE            TIME
=========================================================
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                      10-06-2021         18:00
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd           10-06-2021         14:45
TPL Properties Limited           11-06-2021         12:00
Hum Network Limited              14-06-2021         12:00
Pakistan National
Shipping Corporation Ltd         14-06-2021         11:00
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd          14-06-2021         11:30
Macter International Ltd         15-06-2021         10:00
ICI Pakistan Limited             15-06-2021         11:00
Adam Sugar Mills Ltd             16-06-2021         14:30
Pakistan Cables Ltd              17-06-2021          9:00
=========================================================

BOARD MEETINGS companies listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange companies psx

